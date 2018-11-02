Vivo X21s real images, full specs and pricing leaked ahead of launch

Vivo had launched the Vivo X21 smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 660 chipset and in-display fingerprint scanner in March this year. Fresh images of a new variant of the phone called Vivo X21s have been leaked. Moreover, the entire specifications of the smartphone have been listing on China Telecom website along with its pricing. The carrier listing of the phone also states that it will be releasing soon in the home market.

The Vivo X21s images show that the smartphone will arriving with an in-screen fingerprint reader and a waterdrop notch. In comparison, the Vivo X21 phone that was unveiled earlier this year featured a larger notch on its display.

The display of the Vivo X21s is surrounded by slim bezels except for the slightly thick chin. One of the images also reveal that the X21s has a model number of V1814. The smartphone is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS with FunTouch OS UI placed over it. The Snapdragon 660 chipset with a clocking speed of 1.95 GHz powers the smartphone along with 6 GB of RAM.

Vivo is yet to confirm on the existence of the Vivo X21s smartphone. However, its V1814A/T model number have been already spotted with full specifications on China’s TENAA telecom authority. Also, the handset has appeared on the website of China Telecom with its entire specs, pricing and release date.

According to the China Telecom listing of Vivo X21s, the handset features a plastic body. The waterdrop notched screen of the phone produces Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It includes a 3,330mAh battery, but there is no confirmation on whether it carries support for rapid charging.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a vertical dual camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. For capturing selfies, the handset features an 8-megapixel camera inside its notch.

The Vivo X21s is listed in two colors such as Millennium Pink and Starry Night Black on China Telecom’s website. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be hitting the market on Nov. 15. If the date is true, Vivo may announce the smartphone in the next few days. The handset is expected to cost 2,798 Yuan (~$405) in China.

