Buy Xiaomi Mi 8 And Its Global Version At Heavily Discounted Prices On Giztop

Staying true to its reputation for offering high-end smartphones that meet the varied needs of smartphone users, Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 this year in June. As expected, the phone became an instant hit among Xiaomi fans.

But much to the chagrin of those living on a tight budget the Mi 8 carries a steep price tag, which the phone’s awe-inspiring features completely justify. In a bid to make the coveted Mi 8 available to cost-conscious buyers, the Chinese electronics giant has collaborated with Giztop, offering two versions of the phone at unbeatable prices.

Xiaomi Mi 8

The Mi 8 sports a mammoth 6.21 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels. The phone is housed in a sturdy 7000 series aluminum frame and has Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

While you’d usually associate a steep price tag with a big-screen mobile device, this version of the Mi 8 phone has gone up for sale carrying a considerably reduced price tag of just $359 on Giztop. Note that this version usually sells for $449 on the official online store of GizmoChina.

You can follow this link to check out the other storage options that you can buy without emptying your pocket. The Mi 8 is available in black, blue, gold and white color versions.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Global Version

The global version of the Mi 8 smartphone packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with Adreno 630 GPU, under the hood. Furthermore, this model comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers 64GB/128GB of onboard storage for saving music, photos, apps, and other content.

It houses a 12MP +12MP AI dual camera module on the back and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. The global version model supports English as well as Chinese language and runs on MIUI 10-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

The global version of the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone draws its juices from a 3400mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 18W fast charging and it features a slew of useful sensors including Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, and compass.

The Mi 8 global version with 6GB RAM+64GB ROM would normally set you back $449, buy Xiaomi is offering it at a dropped price on Giztop. As a result, you can buy this variant for just $399. But that’s not all.

The slightly larger version offering 6GB RAM+128GB ROM is available for $429, while it normally sells for $479. You can head straight to this link to take advantage of this time-limited discount.