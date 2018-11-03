Buy Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2 For Only $399.98 On LightInTheBox

Those who fancy keeping their surrounding spanking clean all the time usually end up spending a lot of money on high-end vacuum cleaners. If you’re in the market for a cost-effective vacuum cleaner that can effectively handle this arduous task, we got good news for you.



Xiaomi’ smart home ecosystem now comprises a new generation of roborock Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which boasts an impressive array of features including 2 in 1 Sweep and Mop. More importantly, this highly intelligent home cleaning appliance has now gone up for sale bearing a reduced price tag on LightInTheBox.

Before we delve further into the aforesaid discount, let us take a gander at the awe-inspiring features that make the second-generation model a powerful robot vacuum cleaner. Manufactured one of Xiaomi’s hardware partners Roborock, the Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2nd Generation can not only sweep the floor but also polish it with its mopping pad.

Aside from boasting a few upgrades, the second generation of the Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner retains same functions like the first-gen model which featured the Mijia label. The new model comes with LDS (Laser Distance Sensor) that helps the vacuum cleaner to scan its surrounding 360 degrees, a whopping 1800 times per second in order to determine the interiors of your house.



On top of that, the Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2nd Generation features a three-dimensional vacuum cleaning system that ensures it doesn’t leave dust, debris, granule, or any other wastes behind. Moreover, the device can be controlled remotely using the APP remote control and it is backed by a robust 5200mAh Li-ion battery which delivers an impressive 2.5 hours cleaning for a 250sq.m house on a single charge.

While you’d usually associate a steep price tag with a powerful vacuum cleaner that provides comparable features, the international version of the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2 can now be yours at a dropped price of just $$399.98 on LightInThe Box. This is a significant 47% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $757.89.

You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount, which will be valid for the white color version of the Xiaomi-branded vacuum cleaner. Note that the promo is slated to end soon.