CHUWI Hi9 Plus, amazing lightweight tablet below $200 now on pre-order on AliExpress

Chuwi first unveiled its latest tablet the Hi9 Plus tablet last month at the Hong Kong exhibition. The Chuwi Hi9 Plus is an Android tablet with stylus and keyboard. The product was also showcased on the company’s official Facebook page. One major selling point of the tablet is its lightweight as a result of its body made from aluminium alloy.

The Chuwi Hi9 Plus features a full texture of metal integrated body with a thickness of 8.1mm. The tablet weighs just 500g which CHuwi says is 22g lighter than the lightest Microsoft Surface series model- the Surface Go. Apart from the thin body, the Chuwi Hi9 Plus equally packs an impressive specs lineup with a MediaTek Helio X27 chipset at the forefront. The device sports a 10.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2560*1660 pixels. The device comes with 4GB of RAM while there is 64GB of storage onboard. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB. Perhaps, more astonishing is the 7000mAh battery onboard which offers up to 15 days of standby time despite the slim build. Other features include 4G LTE, dual SIM

The Hi9 Plus tablet is priced at just $199 and considering the lightweight, elegance and impressive hardware, the tablet could easily pass for the best lightweight tablet below $200. CHUWI Hi9 Plus is currently on pre-order on Aliexpress 11,11 promotion with up to 33% discount. In addition, Chuwi is also doing an 11,11 giveaway where 50 lucky fans will win 50 Hi-dock charging station.