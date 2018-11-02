Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India pricing leaked via company’s website ahead of official launch

Last month, at a launch event in Malaysia, South Korean giant Samsung launched its premium mid-range smartphone — Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). The company had said that the phone will make its way to the Indian market in the month of November.

Recently, we reported that the company is expected to launch the Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone in the Indian market on 4th November, which seems in-line with the company’s earlier statement. Now, ahead of the phone’s launch in India, it’s pricing has leaked online.

Samsung India’s official website’s source code reveals that the Galaxy A9 (2018) could be priced at Rs. 39,000 which roughly converts to $534. The pricing is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. To compare, it was unveiled with a European pricing of €599 (approximately $682).

For those who are unaware, the new Galaxy A9 is first of its kind smartphone which features a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone’s rear camera setup includes a 24-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 24-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling. The phone features a taller 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone comes in two variants — one featuring 6GB RAM while the other variant packs 8GB RAM. Both models come with 128GB of internal storage and support for expandable storage with a microSD card.

While the phone supports Face Unlock feature, it also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Coming to the software, the handset runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with Samsung’s Experience UX. The phone is powered by a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging.