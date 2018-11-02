Samsung Galaxy F name for foldable phone tipped; Details surface ahead of next week’s rumored preview

Samsung will be holding the Samsung Developers Conference 2018 on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. The South Korean company’s first foldable phone is expected to get showcased behind closed doors for select audience including investors. Fresh information coming from South Korea reveals that the company may call it Galaxy F. The letter F could refer to foldable.

It is speculated that SM-F900U is the model number of the Samsung Galaxy F foldable smartphone. The company is reportedly testing the smartphone in the U.S. with software build F900USQU0ARJ5. Variants such as SM-F900F and SM-F900N could belong to the European and Asian regions of the Galaxy F foldable phone. This indicates that the smartphone will be made available in the global markets.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a primary display of 7.3 inches and a secondary screen of 4.6 inches. When folded, the larger display that remains in the inside with become inactive. However, its contents could be visible on the secondary smaller screen on the outside. This shows that the Galaxy F foldable phone could be used a tablet as well as a smartphone.

To prevent any possibilities of damage caused due to folding mechanism, the Galaxy F’s hinge is equipped with a gear that allows the phone to fold slowly. Also, there will be some amount of space between the two halves of the inner display to avoid any direct impact.

The South Korean manufacturer will reportedly produce 1 million units of the smartphone in the first year. Its mass production is expected to start by this month. As of this writing, there is no information available on its specifications. Rumors have it that the Galaxy F may carry an inbuilt storage of 512 GB.

There is no concrete evidence available on the launch of the Galaxy F smartphone. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S10 series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2019. The Galaxy F may get unveiled after the launch Galaxy S10 phones.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S10 may offer higher screen space by killing iris scanner

Samsung has been working on its first foldable phone since many years and finally its arrival seems near. Flex Pai by Royole Technologies that was announced earlier this week has bagged the title of world’s first foldable smartphone. Apart from Samsung, many major brands like Huawei, Lenovo and LG are also rumored to be announced their foldable phones in 2019.

(source 1, 2)