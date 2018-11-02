Lava Z81 with 5.7-inch HD+ display and Helio A22 SoC launched in India

Lava has added a new smartphone to its portfolio of Z-range of devices with the introduction of Lava Z81 in the Indian market. It will be available in two color options — Black and Gold and will be available for purchase through major online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal, as well as offline stores across the country.

The phone is announced in two variants — 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM. However, only the 3GB RAM variant is currently launched, priced at Rs. 9,499 which roughly converts to $130. To those who purchase the phone before 31st January 2019, the company is offering free one-time screen replacement.

The highlight of the Lava Z81 is that it comes with an AI-based ‘Studio Mode’ on the front as well as rear cameras for portrait photography. It can be used to apply lighting effects like Splash, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and more.

The Lava Z81 features a 5.7-inch IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 282PPI pixel density, and 18:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 quad-core processor clocked at 2GHz. It is paired with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor and an LED flash on both, the rear side as well as the front side.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS + GLONASS. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.