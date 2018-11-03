Honor partners with Netflix for Honor 8X launch

Honor has teamed up for Honor 8X launch with the video streaming service, Netflix. Well, it seems interesting as Honor has partnered with the Netflix to provide theatre experience for users. The partnership has led to the pre-installation of the app and is sanctioned to stream upto 1080p resolution. The new changes will take place with the November 2018 software update on the Honor 8X.

The company executive confirms that the new partnership will make the high-end content available for Honor 8X. Even though, they are planning to add a shortcut on the home screen for even closer integration.

Honor 8X’s 6.5-inch FullView display will make the experience more intuitive with an astonishing 91% screen-to-body ratio. Honor’s inbuilt enhancement capabilities provide more explicit videos and images.

On the occasion of Netflix-Honor partnership, Executive of Honor said, “Through this Honor-Netflix partnership, the theatre has become mobile — travelling with users. Our fans can discover something new and amazing by watching from their Honor 8X smartphones. Honor is always determined to provide exceptional capabilities and experiences. By partnering with Netflix, we have once again brought the most cutting-edge technology, features, and style to value-minded consumers.”

The offer is limited to a free one month Netflix subscription.

Additionally, Honor 8X carries a dual camera of 20 megapixels and 2 megapixels on the rear side with a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 64 GB of internal storage coupled with 4 GB of RAM. Honor 8X is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor with a display of 6.5 inches.

It measures 160.40 x 76.60 x 7.80 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 175 grams. In connectivity, there’s a WiFi, GPS, USB-OTG, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G.

Owners of the Honor 8X will soon receive an update packed with Netflix app.

