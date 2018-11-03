Get Great Discounts On Two Well-Received Versions Of The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite On GeekBuying [Coupons]

Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 Lite smartphone in September this year. Much to the delight of the Chinese electronics giant, the phone continues to garner huge popularity among smartphone lovers.



In a bid to give back to its loyal fans, Xiaomi is now offering great discounts on two models of the Mi 8 Lite smartphone.

We’ll not only shed light on the aforesaid discounts but also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the check out process. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (6GB RAM+128GB ROM)

The Mi 8 Lite version comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage along with a slew of other top-end specifications. While you’d normally associate a steep price tag with a feature-rich smartphone offering comparable specifications, this model will set you back only $339.99 on GeekBuying.



This is a noteworthy 18% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $412.99. Aside from taking advantage of this discount, you can use coupon code MECFZHLZ to save $60 off at the time of checking out.

In other words, you can bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $279.99 with the help of the aforesaid coupon. You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will only be valid for a limited period of time.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (4GB RAM+64GB ROM)

The Mi 8 Lite is an irresistible smartphone, given that it boasts a mammoth 6.26 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2280 pixels resolution at a pixel density of 403PPI. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE, Octa Core, 2.2GHz, 64-bit processor and it packs an Adreno 512 GPU, under the hood.

This version features 4GB of RAM for advanced multitasking like running a game, video, and apps all at once, and it offers 64GB of internal storage that can further be expanded up to 256GB so that you can save your favorite content without worrying about running out of storage space.

The above-mentioned version would normally set you back $348.99 on offline and online shops, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $291.99 on GeekBuying. On top of that, you can use coupon code JFXSJUWT to get an additional $52 discount and reduce your grand total to only $239.99 before placing your order.

You can head straight to this link to avail this 16% discount on the Mi 8 Lite smartphone before the promo comes to an end. Note that the above-mentioned coupons are also likely to expire soon.