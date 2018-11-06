Buy Lenovo Watch X Smart Watch For Just $42.99 On Giztop

Looking for a cost-effective hybrid smartwatch that’s loaded with awe-inspiring features? Look no further.

Lenovo took the wraps off the Watch X smartwatch during the mid-range Lenovo Z5 smartphone launch earlier this year. If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on this feature-laden smartwatch from Lenovo without breaking the bank, you’ve come to the right place.

A high-end smartwatch from a leading brand would normally set you back a pretty penny on online as well as offline stores, but you can now get your hands on the Lenovo Watch X at a considerably reduced price of just $42.99 on Giztop. The Chinese tech firm is doling out a significant discount on the device’s original asking price of $65.99.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Lenovo Watch X sports an easily readable OLED screen that gives you a clear view of the recorded readings in real time. It is housed in a sturdy chassis that’s made using medical grade 316L Stainless Steel, adding anti-erosion and wear-resistant features to the coveted smartwatch. You can go for a Milanese watch strap or buy the leather variant of the watch.

In terms of connectivity, Watch X features Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Moreover, the watch is capable of withstanding water up to 80 meters. The Lenovo-branded watch draws its juices from a 600mAh battery, which according to the company can last about 45 days on standby mode.

The Watch X comes with a slew of useful features including a geomagnetic sensor, a pneumatic temperature sensor that helps to keep a track of physical condition and movement status. Aside from that, the device boasts a built-in heart rate sensor and has a 6-axis sensor (G-sensor/gyroscope) as well.

If you’re interested in checking out more details about the Lenovo Watch X smartwatch and avail the discount before the promo ends, just head straight to this link without wasting time.