Realme 3 or 3 Pro likely to support VOOC fast charging technology

Before the launch of the Realme 2Pro smartphone in September, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had confirmed that around two or three Realme phones will hit the Indian market by March 2019. Sheth has now revealed through a recent tweet that an upcoming Realme phone will carry support for VOOC fast charging.

Realme has recently confirmed that it will be the first company to use the upcoming MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. However, what is not known is that whether the Realme 3 or Realme 3 Pro or both devices will be fueled by the new MediaTek SoC. When one of the Realme fans asked whether VOOC charging will be available on upcoming phones from the company. He responded by saying “why not” which indicates that the rapid charging technology will be available on the forthcoming Realme phones.

Why not — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) November 4, 2018

VOOC charging is OPPO’s proprietary fast charging technology that allow OPPO phones to support 20W fast charging. With the launch of the OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition, the Chinese manufacturer had introduced Super VOOC charging technology that supports 50W charging. Since Realme is a sub-brand of OPPO, it is very likely that Realme phones at some point will carry support for VOOC charging.

OPPO has launched many phones with VOOC charging technology in China in the recent years. However, the OPPO F9 Pro is the first ever phone in India to support VOOC charging. There is no information available on the specifications of the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro. Realme may want to make the VOOC charging technology available on the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 3 series is expected to feature waterdrop notch screen. Like the Realme 2 Pro, the Pro variant of Realme 3 may feature up to 8 GB of RAM.

The Realme phones such as Realme C1, Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro are available with attractive discounts during on the ongoing festive season sale on Flipkart. Sheth has hinted that the pricing of the Realme phones may increase after the festive season.

(via)