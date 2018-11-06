Huawei releases a special water proof case for Mate 20 Pro with underwater camera mode support

In a bid to extend the usability of the Mate 20 Pro, Huawei has launched a new special waterproof case with support for Under Water Camera Mode. The new waterproof shell looks professional and is designed for snorkelling. Huawei has priced this useful mod for 599 Yuan and is now available from Vmall in China.

As per the specifications, the new diving protection aka waterproof case is professional grade waterproof with 5m/1h (max) dive. It fulfills all shooting needs underwater at a limited depth for an hour. It also supports Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s Under Water camera Mod making its operation more comfortable and flexible. While shooting, you need not worry about the image quality, as it supports intelligent image adjustment to optimize its quality.

The new mode is not only effective but smart also as it uses water-free touch screen giving you through-eye-window operation. Designwise, the new Huawei diving protection shell is fully sealed with a prominent raised button for convenient operation under water.

Moreover, Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also water and splash resistant but is not effective under the continuous underwater use. For that, you need to buy the Huawei special waterproof case which brings the capability of shooting in little deep waters for an hour. Officially, Mate 20 Pro water resistance is limited up to a maximum of 1.5 meters of depth for 30 minutes.

Additionally, Huawei announced the Mate 20 Pro last week at multiple events across the Globe. It carries all new Kirin 980 with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Unlike Mate 20, the Pro version carries triple camera shooters of 40 MP f/1.8 wide angle, a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS. There’s large 6.39 inch 2K+ curved OLED display with an aspect ratio f 19.5:9.

Read More: Huawei responds to the Mate 20 Pro’s screen-related issues

Users can choose between multiple colour options like black, midnight blue, emerald green, pink gold, and twilight. It runs on EMUI 9.0 and hosts 4200 mAh battery.

The new splash screen case is up for grabs for 599 Yuan.

(Via)