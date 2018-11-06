Vivo Y95 pricing and specs leaked; Launch could be very near

It was recently reported that the Vivo Y95 phone could be available for buying in India starting from early November. Fresh information shared by 91 Mobiles citing details received from retail sources have revealed that the Vivo Y95 would be featuring a Halo (waterdrop) notch screen and it will be priced under Rs. 15,000 (~$205).

It is speculated that the Vivo Y95 could be arriving first in India since no other country has received it yet. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with a smaller notch that houses the front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. The exact resolution of the screen is still under the wraps.

There is no information available on the SoC that will be powering the Vivo Y95. The unidentified SoC of the Y95 smartphone will be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The handset will include an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. For photography, the back panel of the phone will be featuring 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera system. The handset will receive power from 3,260mAh battery. It is very likely to feature FunTouch OS based Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 14,990 (~$205).

The Vivo V95 is expected to arrive as the successor of the Vivo Y83. In comparison to the Y95, the Y83 features a screen with a larger notch, single 13-megapixel rear camera, 3 GB of RAM and lower internal storage of 32 GB. The Y83 is priced at Rs. 13,990 (~$192).

The publication has not shared information on the launch date of the Vivo Y95 for India. However, since it is expected to debut in early November, it may take few more days for the phone to go official. The Vivo Y95 will slot itself between the recently unveiled Vivo Y93 and Vivo Y97 phones that are available for buying in China. Since the Y93 is powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC and Y97 has Helio P60 onboard, the Vivo 95 could be equipped with a mid-range like Helio P22 or A22.

(source)