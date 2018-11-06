Huawei 13-inch Matebook announced with NFC connectivity and fingerprint scanner

Today through an unveil event in China, Huawei announced the Media M5 Youth Edition tablet and the a 13-inch MateBook. The USP of this notebook is that it carries support for NFC connectivity.

Compared to the existing MateBook X Pro notebook that was announced in February, the 13-inch Matebook features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display that carries support for 2160 x1440 pixels and offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. The left and right bezels of the laptop measures only 4.4mm. It carries support for an aspect ratio of 3:2, 100 percent sRGB color gamut and 300nits brightness.

HUawei 13-inch Matebook Colors

The thickest portion of the 13-inch Matebook measures only 14.9 mm and it weighs 1.28 kg. The new laptop from Huawei is 6 percent smaller and lighter than the MateBook X Pro. It can be brought in colors like gray, silver and rose gold.

HUawei 13-inch Matebook NFC

The USP of the 13-inch MateBook it is equipped NFC connectivity. The NFC recognition area is placed on the right-hand side palm rest. Users with NFC-enabled smartphone cane transfer files at up to 30MB per second by establishing connection between the two devices. It features a fingerprint scanner that is embedded under its power button.

Huawei 13-inch Matebook fingerprint scanner

The 13-inch MateBook comes in two variants driven by 8th generation Intel Core i5-826U with UHD620 graphics and 8th Core i5-8560U with NVIDIA MX150 graphics. Both variants feature 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD storage and 42W battery. The laptop is also equipped with Shark Fin Fan 2.0 technology that includes dual-fan and dual heat pipe cooling module that works at 8,000 RPM.

Huawei did not confirm on the pricing of the new 13-inch MateBook. The product is yet to appear on VMall. The Chinese manufacturer will begin the sales of the 13-inch MateBook in December. The notebook is expected to be priced lower than MateBook X Pro that carried a launch price of 7,988 Yuan (~$1,155) in China.  The MateBook X Pro was made available in the U.S. in May. As far as the 13-inch MateBook is concerned, there is no information on its international availability.

