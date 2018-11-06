Xiaomi is holding a launch event in the UK on November 8, expected to launch Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi has been busy expanding its operations globally and is now present in 82 countries outside its home market. Now, the company is all set to launch in the UK and will launch its own store in London as well as it partnered with telecom operator Three UK to sell its phones. In the UK, Xiaomi will offer its products with a contract through a carrier as well as offer SIM-free products.

Mobile operator Three has confirmed that Xiaomi devices will be sold online and in its 327 high-street stores from Friday 9 November. Xiaomi products will be available for purchase in the UK soon after the launch at 2 PM on 8th November through Mi Store and Xiaomi’s online store in the UK.

Now, a new image posted by the Chinese company reveals that Xiaomi is holding a launch event in the UK on 8th November. The image teases a smartphone having an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infinity symbol which could also be interpreted as “8”. This hints that the company is planning to launch the Mi 8 Pro in the UK. Along with the Mi 8 Pro, we also expect the company to launch a few other smartphones, including the Lite variant of the Mi 8.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro features a 6.21-inch Super AMOLED display having 2248 x 1080 pixels screen resolution with a notch on top. In terms of camera, there are dual 12MP sensors on the back with OIS and optical zoom. On the front side, there’s a 20MP f/2.0 camera sensor housed inside the notch.

The major feature on the Pro variant is that it comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor, which brings convenience for the users to unlock the device. The device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor and comes in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, dual-band GPS, dual–SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB OTG, and USB Type-C. Running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with MIUI, the phone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

