Buy The One Netbook One Mix 2S, One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket Laptops For Unbelievably Dropped Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

If you are in the market for a cost-effective laptop that won’t let you down on the specification front, we got good news for you.

One Netbook is offering its feature-laden One Mix 2S Yoga and the One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket laptops for considerably lowered prices on GeekBuying, much to the relief of those living on a tight budget.

We’ll divulge more details about the aforesaid laptops, the discounts you can avail on their retail prices and also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout.

One Netbook One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket Laptop+ Original Stylus Pen

The fingerprint recognition-equipped One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket Laptop is a great choice for those who fancy an instant, safe and time-saving access to their content. The device is powered with an Intel Core M3-8100Y, Dual Core, up to 3.4GHz processor and it packs a competent Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU, under the hood.

Furthermore, the One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket Laptop ships with 8GB of DDR3 RAM and offers a hearty 256GB of onboard storage space so that you have ample space to download and install your favorite games or programs and save your content. It sports a 7-inch touchscreen display with a high screen resolution of 1920×1200 pixels.

While the One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket Laptop would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores, you can now buy it for just $669.99 on GeekBuying. This 22 percent discount can be extended further simply by applying coupon code GIZ_2019NEW5 at the time of checking out.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $5 off by reducing the laptop’s already lowered retail price to just $664.99 before you place your order. You can follow this link to avail this discount before the promo ends in five days. Note that the coupon is also likely to expire soon.

One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket Laptop+Original Stylus Pen

The One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket Laptop will grab your attention with its appealing 7-inch touchscreen display that boasts a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Aside from that, the device packs Intel’s Core m3-7Y30, Dual Core, up to 2.6GHz processor with 8GB of DDR3 RAM to ensure superior speed when it comes to running your favorite apps or playing popular games.

It comes with 256GB of internal storage capacity so that you can save your content, download apps and games without worrying about running out of storage space on your laptop. The device draws its juices from a robust 6500mAh battery and runs the latest genuine Windows 10 operating system with the most recent software updates.

While these awe-inspiring features completely justify the steep $824.99 price tag the One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket Laptop normally carries, you can now buy it for a dropped price of just $629.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 24 percent drop in the device’s original asking price.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_2019NEW5 at the time of checking out in order to save an extra $5. The above-mentioned coupon brings the laptop’s already reduced selling price further down to just $624.99. Regrettably, the promo will only be valid for five days.

You can visit this link in order to buy the One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket Laptop for an unbeatable price on GeekBuying before the promo wraps up and the coupon expires.