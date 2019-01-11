Xiaomi India celebrates 5th anniversary with massive discounts on smartphones

Xiaomi India is now celebrating its fifth anniversary in India by introducing attractive discounts on various smartphones. The prices of the Mi A2 Android One, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6 have been permanently slashed. Moreover, starting from midnight today, the Redmi 6A will be available for purchase on open sale.

Here is all the information on the revised price tags of the aforementioned smartphones along with their pricing at launch:

Xiaomi Mi A2

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage –Launch Price: Rs. 16,999; Revised Price: Rs. 13,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 19,999, Revised Price: Rs. 15,999

Available for buying through Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 5 Pro

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 13,999; Revised Price: Rs. 12,999

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 16,999; Revised Price: Rs. 13,999

Available for buying through Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi Y2

3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 13,999; Revised Price: Rs. 12,999

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 16,999; Revised Price: Rs. 13,999

Available for buying through Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi 6 Pro

3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 10,999; Revised Price: Rs. 9,999

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 12,999; Revised Price: Rs. 11,999

Available for buying through Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi 6

3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 7,999; Current Price: Rs. 7,999

3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – Launch Price: Rs. 9,499; Revised Price: Rs. 8,999

Available for buying through Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A variants such as 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage are respectively priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999. Since the time it was made official in September last year, it has been available for buying only through flash sale. Beginning at 12 AM midnight today, Xiaomi India will make it available on open sale through Amazon India and Mi.com.