Red Magic Mars Camouflage Edition (10GB RAM+ 256GB) now available for pre-order for ¥3999 (~590)

Nubia’s Red Magic Mars comes in three color variants. They are Flame Red, Meteorite Black, and Camouflage. The first two variants have been available for purchase for about a month now. Nubia has announced that it has begun taking pre-orders for the camouflage edition ahead of its first sale tomorrow.

This version of the Red Magic Mars not only has a nice paint job, but it is also the only variant with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camouflage edition also has a special anti-fingerprint coating. The price tag is ¥3999 (~$591) and pre-orders are already live on Jingdong.com for those interested in purchasing a unit.

The Nubia Red Magic Mars has a 6.0-inch 1080 x 2160 display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB/8GB/10GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage. There is no support for storage expansion.

There is a 16MP f/1.8 sensor on the rear and an 8MP f/2.0 sensor in front for selfies. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, packs a 3,800mAh battery, and runs Android 9 Pie with Red Magic UI on top. There is an RGB strip on the back, two touch-sensitive shoulder buttons on the side, and stereo speakers with DTS 7.1 surround sound.

Nubia will begin selling the Red Magic Mars from January 31 in the US and Europe. It will have a starting price of $399. The camouflage edition will be known as the Conqueror Limited Edition in these markets.

Popular phone skin maker dbrand has a camouflage skin for the Red Magic gaming phone that is sold on the Red Magic site. Nubia might partner with them again to offer a camouflage skin for the Red Magic Mars.

