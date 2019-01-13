Red Magic Mars Camouflage Edition (10GB RAM+ 256GB) now available for pre-order for ¥3999 (~590)

Nubia’s Red Magic Mars comes in three color variants. They are Flame Red, Meteorite Black, and Camouflage. The first two variants have been available for purchase for about a month now. Nubia has announced that it has begun taking pre-orders for the camouflage edition ahead of its first sale tomorrow.

This version of the Red Magic Mars not only has a nice paint job, but it is also the only variant with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camouflage edition also has a special anti-fingerprint coating. The price tag is ¥3999 (~$591) and pre-orders are already live on Jingdong.com for those interested in purchasing a unit.

Nubia Red Magic Mars Camouflage Edition

The Nubia Red Magic Mars has a 6.0-inch 1080 x 2160 display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB/8GB/10GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage. There is no support for storage expansion.

There is a 16MP f/1.8 sensor on the rear and an 8MP f/2.0 sensor in front for selfies. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, packs a 3,800mAh battery, and runs Android 9 Pie with Red Magic UI on top. There is an RGB strip on the back, two touch-sensitive shoulder buttons on the side, and stereo speakers with DTS 7.1 surround sound.

READ MORE: Nubia’s Red Magic starts offering doorstep service in India

Nubia will begin selling the Red Magic Mars from January 31 in the US and Europe. It will have a starting price of $399. The camouflage edition will be known as the Conqueror Limited Edition in these markets.

Popular phone skin maker dbrand has a camouflage skin for the Red Magic gaming phone that is sold on the Red Magic site. Nubia might partner with them again to offer a camouflage skin for the Red Magic Mars.

