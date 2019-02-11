Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you are looking for cost-effective gift ideas that remind your loved ones that you love them, you have come to the right place.



As part of its latest promotion, GeekBuying is now doling out noteworthy discounts on a wide selection of items that would normally set you back a pretty penny.

Dubbed as ‘Valentine’s Day EU Stock,’ this recently kicked-off promo has been split into multiple categories including Top Recommended, ES Warehouse, DE Warehouse, IT Warehouse, PL Warehouse, and More to Love.

Among a slew of other heavily discounted products featured on the promotion page, GeekBuying is offering the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot at an unbeatable price.

We’ll not only shed light on the aforesaid discount but also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s delve into the details.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot

The market is brimming with all sorts of vacuum cleaners that can keep your home or office clean and tidy. On the downside, these devices aren’t necessarily easy on the pocketbook.

Much to the relief of those who fancy keeping their surrounding spotlessly clean all the time without emptying their pockets, Xiaomi is now offering the powerful Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot at a considerably lowered price on GeekBuying.

While the feature-laden vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi usually carries a $479.99 price tag on both online as well as offline stores, you can now buy it for just $339.99 on GeekBuying.

As if that weren’t enough, you can extend this 29 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_UBVQULXR at the time of checking out.

The above-mentioned coupon helps you get an extra $60 off. In other words, it brings the already lowered asking price of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot further down to just $339.99 before you place your order.

Regrettably, the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

You can click here to check out more details about the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot and avail the discount before the promo wraps up!