Fitbit’s upcoming fitness tracker for kids leaks, will be offered in vivid colors

Fitbit recently launched its two new fitness trackers — Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR, both of which are aimed at business users. Now, the company is working on a new fitness tracker, which seems to be targeting kids.

A few images of Fitbit’s upcoming fitness tracker have surfaced online, which reveals that the wearable device will come in multiple vivid color options, including Blue and Pink. There’s a possibility that the device could have a few other color options as well.

Apart from the leaked images and the fact that the device is aimed at kids, there’s no more information available about this fitness tracker at this time. However, we are expecting the device to come with features like water and dust resistant as well as some kids-focused features.

The images suggest that it will carry a bigger display but instead of a color screen, it seems that the display offered could be a monochrome one. We expect this one to carry features similar to Fitbit Ace, including a longer lasting battery life.

Given that nothing substantial is known about this upcoming fitness tracker, it’s unlikely to get launched before the end of Q2 2019. As for the pricing, since the device is aimed at kids, we expect it to be priced lower than other Fitbit fitness trackers.

Earlier, the company had launched Fitbit Ace — a fitness tracker aimed at kids. It comes with features like activity tracking, sleep tracking, and a step counter. It is also showerproof and has a 5-day battery life. With the Fitbit app, parents can setup a family account and then an account for their kid(s). It comes in Electric Blue and Power Purple options and is priced at $99.95.

