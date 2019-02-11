Meizu Note 9 images leaked on TENAA

Meizu is expected to announce the Meizu Note 9 smartphone in this month. The specs of the phone had already surfaced on TENAA earlier this month. However, the listing did not include its images. The TENAA listing of the Meizu Note 9 on TENAA has now been updated with its front and rear images. The images reveal that the smartphone features a waterdrop notch enabled display.

Meizu Note 9 Images on TENAA

The Meizu Note 9 that has a model number of M923Q will be the company’s first smartphone to sport a waterdrop-style notch on the display. The new design will allow the upcoming mid-range Meizu phone to deliver a high screen-to-body ratio.

Moving to the backside of the Meizu Note 9, it is equipped with a vertical dual camera setup at its top-left corner along with an LED flash. A fingerprint scanner is also positioned on the backside of the phone which puts an end to rumors that had claimed that it would be featuring a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Meizu Note 9 Specifications

The Meizu Note 9 is fitted with a 6.2-inch display that produce full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2244 pixels. The Snapdragon 675 chipset will be powering the smartphone. It is the same SoC that is expected to power other upcoming phones such as Vivo V15 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The SoC of the smartphone will be supported by 6 GB of RAM. The device will include an internal storage of 64 GB and it come will preloaded with Android 9.0 Pie OS. The handset will be also equipped with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Note 9 will be equipped with 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera system on its rear. The primary sensor of the phone could be the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor which is available on the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. The handset will be drawing power from 3,900mAh battery.

The device measures 169.7 grams and is 8.65mm in thickness. It is expected to arrive in China in color options such as Dark Ochre, Silver Ochre and Starry Blue. The exact price of the smartphone is not known yet. Since it is expected to rival with Redmi Note 7 in China, it may have a starting price of 999 Yuan. Hopefully, Meizu may confirm on the launch date of the Note 9 in this week.

(source)