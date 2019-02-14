List of Xiaomi devices getting MIUI 11 upgrade leaks

The Chinese electronics maker is working day and night to bring new updates to their devices across different countries. Amid the MIUI 10 update, Xiaomi’s list of eligible devices getting MIUI 11 has leaked. As per a Chinese tech blog, MyDrivers, Xiaomi has considered all the flagship and latest devices for the upgrade to MIUI 11. Xiaomi has started working on the MIUI 11 and is keen on bringing the new version to devices very soon.

Expectations: Features in MIUI 11

MIUI 11 is a new version of the Xiaomi’s popular MIUI ROM. It is still in development, and we don’t have any more details about it. If we believe recent reports, then Xiaomi is coming with a new smoother and much better UI. It tends to make MIUI lighter and faster than the older versions. The Chinese electronics giant will make the new UI elements more clean and clear, which will improve the accessibility across devices.

Xiaomi will also modify the new MIUI 11 for the foldable smartphone devices.

Expected: Devices getting MIUI 11

As per the source, Xiaomi will upgrade most of their new devices to MIUI 11. Here’s a list of devices getting MIUI 11:

Mi Series: Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 1, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Max 3, Mi Play and Mi 8.

Redmi Series: There is various Redmi series device which will get MIUI 11 upgrade. The list includes Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/3X, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro,Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro ,Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A.

So, if you own any of the above devices, then most probably it is going to get the MIUI 11. The update is currently in the developmental stage, so it will take a couple of months before it starts rolling out to devices.

Well, the list is not confirmed by any official channel, so take it as a grain of sand in the desert.

