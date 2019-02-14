Buy The Xiaomi YI Compact Dash Camera On AliExpress

Capable of recording the view from a car’s front windscreen or any other window, a dashcam (a.k.a. dashboard camera) can perform important functions like offering around-the-clock parking surveillance.



While the market is brimming with all sorts of dash cams that boast an impressive array of feature, these devices do not come cheap.

If you are looking for a cost-effective yet reliable dash cam, the YI Compact Dash Camera might fill the bill.

The YI Compact can record fast-moving scenes and competently capture intense movements. On top of that, it supports emergency recordings as well.

Moreover, the dash camera supports highly efficient H.264 video encoding, enabling it to deliver true-to-life images in high resolution, while optimizing storage space so that you can save more footages.



The system enables the YI Compact to automatically save footages when there’s a collision. These footages can help winning insurance disputes and serve several other purposes.

Given that night vision is one of the most crucial indicators when it comes to a dash camera’s performance, the YI Compact houses an all-glass high-resolution lens, an F2.0 large aperture along with high sensitivity image sensor.

There are three SD memory cards options available for the Xiaomi YI Compact dash camera. You can choose the variant that comes with 64GB SD card, or one with 32GB SD card.

Alternatively, you can go for the variant that doesn’t come with an SD card. Based on the option you select, the YI Compact will set you back between $56.23 – $74.98 on AliExpress.

