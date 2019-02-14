Lenovo could soon re-launch music-focused mobile sub-brand Lemeng Mobile

Many smartphone brands, especially China-based manufacturers, have adopted the strategy of launching smartphone sub-brands to target different segments of the market. Now, it seems that Lenovo is also all set to jump the bandwagon.

A new Weibo account has surfaced with the name “Lemeng Mobile” which was also shared with the account of Lenovo Mobile on Weibo. Further, information on the new brand’s Weibo account reveals that it is a part of Beijing Lenovo Group, confirming that the Lemeng Mobile is a sub-brand of Lenovo Mobile.

Today, the microblogging account of Lemeng Mobile posted that the company will be holding a meeting at Lenovo’s Beijing headquarters park to decide about the brand’s future going forward. If the brand is actually getting launched, it remains to be seen how it will distinguish itself from devices from Lenovo.

However, this is not a new brand coming out of Lenovo. The brand Lemeng Mobile previously existed and was focused on making music-focused phones. However, the brand was discontinued a few years ago and now it seems that Lenovo is rebooting the same brand.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi’s Redmi brand split from the parent company to work as an independent brand. After splitting, it launched the Redmi Note 7 smartphone, which has been well-received by the users. It is all set to launch Redmi Note 7 Pro and has recently launched Redmi Go — an Android Go-powered phone.

Last year, Oppo’s sub-brand Realme also split from the parent company and has taken the Indian budget smartphone market by storm. Within a year of its launch, the brand has established its presence in seven countries — India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Phillippines, and Egypt. So far, the company has launched five smartphones and a couple of accessories and lifestyle products.

Huawei, which is currently the No. 2 smartphone brand in the world, also has a sub-brand named Honor, which is focused on the budget smartphones with value-for-money offerings while the Huawei brand is focused on offering high-end premium smartphones.

Read More: Lenovo Z5 Pro is now available through open sale in China, price starts at 1,998 Yuan (approx. $294)

While the company is selling smartphones under its Lenovo brand, the China-based company also owns Motorola Mobility, which is acquired in 2014 from Google for $2.91 billion in order to break into the US and UK markets.