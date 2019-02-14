Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus specifications and price leaked

Leaked information that had surfaced yesterday had revealed that the upcoming XA phones from Sony will not be called Xperia XA3 and Xperia A3 Ultra/Plus. Instead, they are now rumored to hit the market as Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, respectively. A fresh report on Winfuture.de has key information on the specifications and price.

Sony Xperia 10 Specifications and Price

The Sony Xperia 10 is expected to house a nearly 6-inch display that will offer a tall aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen will produce full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2560 pixels.

The Snapdragon 630 chipset that includes an octa-core processor that works at 1.8 GHz powers the smartphone. The SoC is supported by 3 GB of RAM. The handset comes with an internal storage of 64 GB. It will also feature a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The renders of the Xperia 10 have revealed that it will be arriving with horizontal dual camera setup. It is expected to include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual cameras are expected to carry support for 4K video shooting. The handset may come with a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. It is may house a 2,870mAh battery. The Xperia 10 will include support for Hi-Res audio and it will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack. It is expected to arrive in Europe with a price tag of 349 euros (~$393).

Sony Xperia 10 Plus Specifications and Price

The Xperia 10 Plus is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It will also carry support for full HD+ resolution. The more powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC may drive the Xperia 10 Plus along with 4 GB of RAM. It will be equipped with an internal storage of 64 GB. There is an external storage slot too on the device.

Even though the main sensor of the Xperia 10 Plus’ dual camera setup is of 12-megapixel which is slightly lower compared to the Xperia 10, the publication claims it is a highly quality lens. It will be complemented by 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It may feature the same selfie snapper that is available on the Xperia 10. There is no information available on the battery capacity of the Xperia 10 Plus. The handset is expected to hit the European markets with a price tag of 429 euros (~$483).

