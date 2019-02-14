Newfangled drones boast an impressive array of features but usually, carry steep price tags.

Drone enthusiasts who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a high-end drone, usually end up compromising on the quality. But GeekBuying is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to change that.

The Chinese online store is now offering the Wingsland S6 Pocket Selfie Drone at a heavily discounted price of just $156.99 for a limited period of time.

This is a considerable 61 percent reduction in the drone’s original asking price of $399.99. Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, GeekBuying users can apply coupon code GIZ_BYKIDUSK to get an extra $51 off.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the Wingsland S6 further down to just $148.99 before placing your order.

An absolute steal at this price, the ultra slim Wingsland S6 is quite an easy-to-carry drone. Its dimensions are 138mm x 79mm x 32.6mm and it weighs in at just 250 grams.

On the photography front, it houses a 13.0MP camera with 117° FOV wide angle aspherical LENS, coupled with an IMX214 high dynamic range output image sensor and a 3-axis EIS camera.

Furthermore, the Wingsland S6 supports time-lapse shooting and slow motion. It is equipped with five components that ensure it does not bump into an obstacle.

The S6 uses its infrared detector to calculate and dodge external obstacles from left, right, front, back, and even upside. With Wi-Fi connectivity and the App, you can remotely control the drone using a virtual lever, gravity sensing, and voice control.

The App comes with a Flight Simulator that you can use to enhance your pilot skills. Moreover, you can beautify the images, cut videos, add music and subtitles and even share your masterstrokes to the cloud using the App.

You can visit this link to check out more details about the Wingsland S6 and avail the discount, which will be valid for the orange color version of the pocket selfie drone for two days.

Alternatively, you can go for the black-tinted Wingsland S6, which usually retails for $299.99 but is currently up for grabs bearing a reduced price of only $156.99 on GeekBuying. Note that this 48 percent discount will be valid for a short period of time.