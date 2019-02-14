Meizu, Astell&Kern and Jerry Harvey Audio announce Meizu 16 Plus Sound Color edition for ¥4598 (~$679)

Meizu finally announced the product it has been teasing today. The new device is a special edition Meizu 16 Plus made in partnership with Astel&Kern and Jerry Harvey Audio.

The special edition set includes an Aurora Blue Meizu 16 Plus (8GB RAM + 128GB of storage), an Astell&Kern XB10 DAC+AMP, and a pair of Astell&Kern Billie Jean In-Ear-Monitors (IEM) which has Jerry Harvey’s freqphase® technology from Jerry Harvey Audio.

The whole set costs ¥4598 (~$679), much cheaper than the ¥6999 (~$1033) price tag we saw from a few days ago. If you were to purchase the items in the bundle separately, you will be spending much more than $679. The Aurora Blue Meizu 16 Plus costs ¥3298 (~$487), the Astell&Kern XB10 is priced at $129 currently and the Billie Jean IEM is $349. That is a total of $965!

The Astell&Kern XB10 is shaped like a hockey puck. It brings 24bit/48kHz high-quality wireless audio thanks to the Meizu 16 Plus’ support for Qualcomm’s aptX HD and also has a DAC and AMP built-in. You can plug in the Billie Jean IEM into the 3.5mm audio jack on the side. It also has a 2.5mm connector.

READ MORE: Meizu Note 9 images leaked on TENAA

The Billie Jean IEM is the first dual driver Universel fit IEM. There is a high-driver and a full range driver for mids and lows. Its cables are actually silver-plated copper which is then wrapped around kevlar or strength. The IEM actually comes in two colors – blue and red but the Meizu 16 Plus Sound Color Set ships with the red variant.

You can pick up the limited edition set on Meizu’s own online store or on Tmall.