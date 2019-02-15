Sony Xperia L3 specs, renders and price details surfaced ahead of MWC launch

Sony is ready to launch various smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) in Barcelona. Already, multiple reports have hinted the specs and other details of the forthcoming Xperia devices. In addition, a new leak has surfaced leaking most of the details about the upcoming entry-level device, Xperia L3. As per the source, Sony Xperia L3 is a refined version of its predecessor. It carries various improvements with a better display and hardware specs.

The new renders of the Xperia L3 have surfaced just ahead of its official launch at MWC 2019. As per the renders, the Sony Xperia L3 will sport a dual rear camera set up along with a side -mounted fingerprint sensor. It will have a 5.7-inch display with a 1440 x 720 resolution. It’s 18:9 screen ratio will bring broader viewing experience.

As far as the look is concerned, Xperia L3 will come with an LED flash and a dual camera on the rear side. Moreover, on the bottom side, it will feature a speaker grill and a USB type-C port. It will feature a 3.5 mm audio port on the top side. Surprisingly, Sony is going to debut a side fingerprint sensor which will help users to unlock device more comfortably.

Sony Xperia L3 Renders

Sony Xperia L3 is set to feature a 3GB RAM coupled with a 32 GB storage. Currently, the processor details are not out but are expected to host a mid-level chipset. In the camera department, there will be a 13 megapixel + 2-megapixel depth sensor on the backside. An 8-megapixel camera is present on the front side for beautiful selfies.

As per the source, the new entry-level device will host 3300 mAh battery and will run on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is said to retail at the price of 199 euros which roughly converts to ~1519 Yuan.

Well, only a few days are left for its official unveiling. We suggest you guys wait for a few more days before speculating anything else. What are your expectations from the new Xperia devices? Share your thoughts via comments below.