Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) ahead of Unpacked event

Samsung‘s big event is scheduled for February 20 but the Korean giant has already announced a number of products ahead of the launch. We guess it is to prevent next week’s product launch from being too crowded. Today, it announced the Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab A (2019) which are pretty interesting devices.

Galaxy Tab S5e

Don’t be fooled by the name, the Galaxy Tab S5e isn’t as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S4 which is currently Samsung’s most powerful tablet at the moment but it does pack some punch too. And of course, the name hints at the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S5 in the future.

The tablet has an aluminum body and comes in black, gold, and silver. It measures 245 x 160 x 5.5 mm and weighs 400g making it Samsung’s lightest and slimmest tablet till date. However, that slim profile means the audio jack gets to go.

The Galaxy Tab S5e has a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED display with slim bezels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage (512GB max.).

It has a 13MP primary camera on its back and an 8MP selfie camera. There is Dolby Atmos which is integrated with AKG-tuned quad speakers. Samsung says the speakers have auto rotate stereo technology that automatically determines if you are holding the tablet in portrait or landscape mode.

The Tab S5e runs Android 9 Pie out of the box with One UI on top. There is Bixby 2.0 so you can use it as a hub to control your smart home devices. It packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for fast charging via a USB type-c port. The tablet comes with Spotify and a free three months premium subscription for new members. There is no audio jack but there is a Type-C connector in the box. A fingerprint scanner is buried under the power button and there is also support for face unlock.

Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S5e will launch in the second quarter of the year with a starting price of $400 in the US. There will be LTE and Wi-Fi only variants priced at €479 and €419 respectively with availability scheduled for April 5 in Germany. Samsung says pre-orders will begin March 14 and run through April 4 with a free pair of AKG Headphones Y500 included. It will also be available via carriers later in the year.

The tablet will have an optional keyboard sleeve that connects via pogo pins if you need to use it for some light work. It also has Samsung DeX in case you want to use it as a desktop PC. We think it would have been really nice if the Galaxy Tab S5e shipped with an S Pen.

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 ( 2019)

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) also launched today, in Germany. It is much cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S5e and also comes with less powerful specs. It has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD display surrounded by much thicker bezels. There is an Exynos 7904 under the metal housing and it is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage (400GB max.).

The Tab A 10.1 (2019) has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera with support for face unlock. There are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 6150mAh battery and comes in black, silver, and gold too. It also ships with Android 9 Pie with One UI on top.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is priced at €210 for the Wi-Fi version and €270 for the LTE version. It will also be available in Germany starting April 5. There is no news on availability in other regions.

(Sources: 1, 2 | Via: 1, 2, 3)