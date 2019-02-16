It looks like those who fancy listening to their favorite music even on the go are in for a treat.

Banggood has launched a new promo, wherein music lovers can buy their favorite music accessories without breaking the bank.

Dubbed as ‘Earphone New Year Sale,’ this recently launched promo features a wide range of items that can take your overall music-listening experience to the next level.

Aside from grabbing great discounts on select products, Banggood is giving its loyal users a chance to get an extra 15 percent off on all items on this promotion page. We’ll divulge more details about it in just a bit.

In a bid to simplify and expedite the search process, Banggood has split the products into multiple categories like TWS Earphone, Sports Earphones, Wired Earphone, and Headphone.

More importantly, each section comprises a slew of heavily discounted earphones.

For example, the basic version of the Huawei Honor Flypods Earphone would normally set you back a pretty penny but you can buy it for only $159.99, under the TWS Earphone section on the promotion page.

This is a significant 11 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $179.99, but there’s more for you to cheer about.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can use coupon code 15earbud and get an extra $24 off.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the Honor Flypods earphone further down to just $135.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon during the checkout process.

Likewise, you can use the extra 15% off coupon to save a considerable amount of extra money before placing your order.

Each of the categories is brimming with well-received music accessories that usually carry steep price tags but are now up for grabs bearing considerably reduced prices.

Adventure junkies and thrill seekers who like listening to music during their outdoor adventurous activities can head straight to the ‘Sports Earphone’ section.

Those who still prefer using wired earphones that don’t cost a bomb are advised to check out the ‘Wired Earphone’ section.

Moreover, you can buy feature-laden headphones from popular brands like Bakeey, Zealot, KOTION Each and Edifier in the concluding section called ‘Headphone.’

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take full advantage of the discount and get an extra 15 percent off by using the coupon before it expires.

Check Out The Earphone New Year Sale On Banggood