Consumers, who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on top-branded and high-end products, usually end up compromising on quality. But it looks like TVC Mall is bent on changing that.

In order to ensure its loyal user base can buy various items without emptying their pockets, the Shenzhen-based cross-border e-commerce company is giving them a chance to save a considerable amount of money on all products available on TVC Mall.

The aforesaid discount is available in the form of the extra $3 off coupon 190603. TVC Mall users can apply this coupon at checkout and take its advantage.

While the aforesaid coupon can be used to get an extra $3 off on all items, it is imperative for you to bear a couple of points in mind before using it.

First off, if you are interested in using the coupon, you need to be logged into your TVC Mall account.

In other words, those attempting to apply the coupon without first logging in will be prompted to use the coupon after signing into their accounts.

It is also worth noting that your cart value should be $40 or more for the coupon to work. Aside from that, each customer can use this extra $3 off coupon just once.



For the sake of an instance, the MIFO O5 Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds that usually retails for $58.47 is currently available for a dropped price of just $57.55 on TVC Mall.

Aside from taking advantage of this 2 percent discount, you can use coupon code 190603 and get an extra $3 off.

The coupon helps you bring the already reduced asking price of the MIFO O5 Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds further down to $ 55.47 before placing your order.

You can follow this link to visit the TVC Mall online store and use the aforesaid coupon for an extra discount. Note that the extra $3 off coupon is slated to expire on February 20th.

Buy Any Product Worth $40 On TVC Mall And Save $3 Extra