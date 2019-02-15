Top Online Stores Where You Can Buy The Honor V20 At An Unbeatable Price

After floating around the rumor mill for a long time and making several appearances online in the form of leaks, the long-awaited Huawei Honor V20 was finally made available to the public in December last year.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on the Honor V20 at best price online, we’ve got your back! Here are the top online stores where you can buy the Huawei-branded phone at unbeatable prices.

Huwaie Honor V20 – Where To Buy

GearBest

The Chinese online store is currently doling out a noteworthy 6 percent off on the black as well as the blue color versions of the Honor V20 phablet.

This 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM variant of the Honor V20 phablet would normally set you back $723.24.

But thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can get your hands on both the two eye-catching color versions of the device for a lowered price of just $679.99.

You can visit this link to grab the discount before the promo ends and check out more details about the Honor V20 4G phablet.

Banggood

Staying true to its reputation for offering the best bang for your buck, Banggood is giving its loyal user base a chance to buy the Huawei Honor V20 for a considerably lowered price of just $649.99.

This is a noteworthy reduction in the device’s original asking price of $662.99.

Moreover, you can choose from three color versions including blue, red and black. You can follow this link without wasting time in order to avail the discount before the promo wraps up.

GeekBuying

Touted as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GeekBuying is now offering the 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Black variant of the Honor V20 smartphone for a heavily discounted price of just $592.99.

This is a significant 14 percent drop in the device’s original selling price of $688.99.

Alternatively, you can get an 11 percent off on the 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Blue, 17 percent off on the 6GB RAM, 128GB Red, and 19 percent discount on the 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM Blue version.

Likewise, you can avail 15 percent off on the 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM Black variant, and 11 percent off on the red-tinted Honor V20 that offers 8GB of RAM, and 128GB ROM.

You can visit this link to check out all the options and grab the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Giztop

There are two variants including a 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM and the other that ships with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage capacity available on Giztop.

Moreover, the site also offers the larger 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM variant in two color versions — phantom blue and phantom red.

While the black, blue and red color version of the 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM variant will set you back $549, the slightly larger 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM variant that comes in black, blue and red color version is available for $629.

Those who are willing to shell out $699 can go for the phantom red or phantom blue color version of the bigger model that features 8GB of RAM and offers a hearty 256GB of onboard storage capacity.

You can visit this link to check out more details and buy the Honor View 20 from Giztop.