Oppo F11 Pro video teaser reveals its full design

Recent leaks have revealed that the OPPO F11 Pro pre-orders will begin on Feb. 22 in India and it is expected to hit the market by early March. A teaser video of the OPPO F11 Pro have surfaced to reveal its design from all angles. The teaser video seems to be official one but it its yet to appear on the official the YouTube channel of OPPO India.

The teaser begins by showing the marvelous notch-less screen of the OPPO F11 Pro. Except for the slightly thick chin, the rest of the bezels surrounding the screen are very slim. The glass rear of the F11 Pro has a gradient finish. It features a vertical strip for the dual camera setup and LED flash.

There is a pop-up selfie camera hiding inside the top edge of the F11 Pro. Below the vertical camera strip is a fingerprint scanner. The bottom edge of the device has a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port and an external speaker. Like the recent F11 Pro teasers from the Chinese manufacturer, the above video also highlights that its 48-megapixel camera can shoot brilliant portrait shots in low-light conditions. Lastly, it confirms that the phone will be available in Thunder Green and Aurora Blue colors.

Rumors surrounding the OPPO F11 Pro reveals that its pp-up selfie camera is of 32-megapixel. It is speculated that it could be powered by a MediaTek SoC. The chipset could be supported by 6 GB of RAM and it may come with an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. OPPO had introduced OPPO F9 Pro from last year was the first F-series phone from the company to support VOOC fast charging. Hence, the upcoming F11 Pro is also expected to carry support for fast charging. The other specs of the phone are currently under the wraps.

OPPO has recently released the OPPO K1 smartphone in Indi with a price tag of Rs. 16,990 (~$238). It comes with 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 660, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup, 25-megapixel selfie camera and 3,600mAh battery.