Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images reveal it design from all angles

Vivo India will be debuting the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro smartphones in India on Feb. 20. Some other Asian markets including Malaysia are also going to receive the Vivo V15 series soon. A Malaysian tech website has shared the hands-on images of the Vivo V15 Pro few days ahead of its Indian launch.

The Malaysian publication has not shared any details on the specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro, but the hands-on images shared by it reveals what to expect from its design. The front view of the Vivo V15 Pro resembles the Vivo NEX phone that has been reportedly discontinued in India. There is no notch on the screen which allows the V15 Pro to deliver “FullView” experience. The chin of the device is somewhat thicker than its other bezels. Like its predecessor, it comes equipped with in-display fingerprint reader. An earpiece is placed between the upper bezel and top edge of the device.

The blue color variant that appears lighter in the middle section and dark at the top-right and bottom-left corners is dubbed as Topaz Blue. There are fine lines placed under the glass rear that has a unique reflective appeal.

Image Courtesy: Soyacincau.com

The AI driven triple camera setup is located at the top-left corner of the Vivo V15 Pro’s rear shell. The publication claims that there is a huge bump for the triple rear cameras. When viewed from front, the pop-up selfie camera can be seen on the top-right on the upper edge of the device which also features a 3.5mm audio jack.

Image Courtesy: Soyacincau.com

According to the publication, it takes less than a second for the pop-up selfie camera to rise. The bottom edge of the device has a SIM / microSD card tray, a microUSB port and an external speaker. Undoubtedly, the V15 Pro is one of the most innovative upper mid-range phones in the recent times. However, its sad to see that the company has not included a USB-C port on the device.

Leaks surrounding the Vivo V15 Pro phone have revealed that it will be featuring a 6.39-inch S-AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel AI triple camera, 32-megapixel selfie shooter and 3,700mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging.

(source)