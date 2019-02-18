Sony invites you to “Embrace a new perspective” on February 25

Sony has dropped a new video that teases its new 21:9 display which will appear in its upcoming phones such as the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus.

The fifteen-second video which was posted on Twitter earlier today with the caption“Embrace a new perspective with #Xperia at #SonyMWC” shows the wide display which a trademark application document revealed is called “CinemaWide Display”. It also reveals the details of Sony’s launch event.

Sony will take the wraps off its new phones on Monday, February 25 at 8:45 AM CET. The Japanese phone manufacturer is expected to announce the Xperia 10 duo, the Xperia L3, and the flagship Xperia XZ4.

READ MORE: Sony Xperia L3 specs, renders and price details surfaced ahead of MWC launch

The Xperia XZ4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor while the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 mobile platforms. The XZ4 will also have triple rear cameras while the Xperia 10 duo will have dual rear cameras.

(Source, via)