January 2019 Smartphone Sales Figures in China: Huawei on top

A leaked screenshot of China’s Sino Market Research data for the month of January 2019 has afforded an early insight into how the various Chinese OEMs fared in January. Sino Research has released a disclaimer that the data credited to it was false and that it will release its official data on February 21. That could just be a way of diffusing the leak, though.

The chart ranks the smartphone companies based on their sales volumes as well as market share. Huawei maintains a clear lead, having a head start which saw it ship up to 7.8 million units. This represents a 23% market share. Huawei’s Honor brand came in second with 6.13 million units shipped and 18% market share. If we’ll combine the market share of Huawei and Honor, it means Huawei commands roughly 41% of the market which is almost half of the entire market.

On the third and fourth spots are BBK subsidiaries OPPO and Vivo with shipments of 6.1 million and 6.01 million units respectively. This represents 18% and 17.5% market share respectively. Interestingly, US tech company Apple shipping 3.1 million iPhones in China this January, giving it a 9% share of the market. Apple came well ahead of Xiaomi which shipped an estimated 2.8 million units (8% market share). The data also showed Meizu shipped a measerly 3.4 nillion units to claima 1% share of the market.

