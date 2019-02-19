Mouse and keyboard are important computer accessories since almost all interactions with a PC involve using them.



There’s no dearth of top-end mouse and keyboards in the market today, but this device can set you back a pretty penny.

In other words, if you aren’t willing to shell out a lot of money on a feature-rich mouse, you are highly likely to end up compromising on quality. But it looks like GearBest is bent on changing that.

In a bid to make top-branded mouse available to those living on a tight budget, GearBest has teamed up with Logitech to offer the MX ERGO trackball wireless mouse and Logitech G413 SWITCH Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at lowered prices.

Moreover, we will show how you can use specific coupons to save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout. So without further ado, let’s delve into the details.

Logitech MX ERGO Trackball Wireless Mouse

Made using a superior quality ABS material, the Logitech MX ERGO is easy to grip and does not slip from the palm.

Moreover, it adopts Logitech’s optical tracking technology to guarantee accurate location every time.

In a bid to deliver an unparalleled comfortable experience, the Logitech MX ERGO is equipped with the trajectory ball, which ensures complete control.



The user can select an ideal angle anywhere between 0 and 20 degrees simply by adjusting the one-of-a-kind shaft available on the mouse.

Designed for a PC laptop, the Logitech MX ERGO is compatible with multiple operating systems including Windows 10, Windows 7 and Windows 8.

While you’d expect a wireless mouse offering comparable features to cost a bomb, the MX ERGO wireless trackball mouse can be yours for a dropped price of just $142.99 on GearBest.

This is a 27 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $195.39.

By applying coupon code GB-CN32LME during the checkout process, you can get an extra $13 off.

As a result, the already reduced retail price of the MX ERGO wireless trackball mouse drops down to just $129.99.

You can follow this link to grab the discount, which is valid for the black color version of the mouse. With only 50 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end in just six days.

Get 27% Off On Logitech MX ERGO Wireless Trackball Mouse

Logitech G413 SWITCH Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The carefully designed G413 provides superior performance and is loaded with an impressive array of functions that meet the needs of avid gamers.

The device features a slim chassis, which is made from lightweight, yet durable 5052 aluminum alloy. You can use FN + F8 to effortlessly switch to game mode and customize settings.

Aside from that, the G413 features a USB connector that delivers a full speed USB2.0 port.



It sports a suspension key design that ensures dirt and other impurities get automatically removed.

The G413 mechanical gaming keyboard usually carries a $125.61 price tag, but as part of its latest Flash Sale, GearBest is now offering it for a considerably reduced price of just $109.99.

You can extend this 12 percent discount by using coupon code GB-CN413G. The coupon helps you save $10 more by reducing the original asking price of the G413 keyboard to just $99.99.

In order to grab this discount which is valid for the platinum and black color versions of the keyboard, all you need to do is to follow this link.

Note that there were only fifty pieces of both color versions remaining at the time of writing. It is also worth noting that the promo will come to an end in just six days.