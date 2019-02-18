Xiaomi and Honor VP in verbal war over Honor V20’s 3D Slimmining feature

Xiaomi and Honor are unarguably two of t biggest online smartphone brands in China. So, there is that unspoken rivalry, more like a cold war. But the relationship between both companies went further south recently when Xiaomi’s Lu Weibin, President of the Redmi brand raised some questions that are more of criticism on a promotional post by Honor about the Honor V20’s 3D Smart slimming feature.

In the response, Lu Weibin who was recently employed to head the newly created Redmi brand asked what the 3D body function was and question its credibility. In response, an Honor executive suggested the Xiaomi exec should buy a V20 to get the first-hand experience. Later on, Honor’s VP in charge of Honor consumer business hinted that the 3D slimming feature is achieved using the TOF sensor. The feature combines software and hardware deep sensing technology and it works just with the click of a button with unbeatable natural beauty effect. He also assured that the technology research and development threshold is extremely high. He then recommended the Honor V20.

Lu Weibin had in a previous remark asserted that Xiaomi considers the ToF technology as a gimmick which is being used to hoodwink users to spend money. However, we must point out that the principle of the 3D Beauty function Honor is promoting is similar to the AI Beauty feature on Xiaomi’s phones. So, it is hard to see any basis for the criticism. By the war, the original Weibo post by Weibin on Honor’s promotional poster has been deleted.

