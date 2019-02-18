MWC 2019: What to expect from the biggest smartphone trade show of the year

If you are a mobile-addict, you are currently in the most exciting month of the year. A lot of the most important smartphones of 2019 will be officially announced in February thanks to the MWC 2019. Mobile World Congress is the world’s biggest trade show related to mobile devices and it will kick off on February 25, then it will last until February 28. Several important smartphone manufacturers will be announcing their new smartphones, including flagships and affordable devices, in Barcelona, starting from February 24. Some companies decided to launch their device even before the event, on February 20. Here, you will find all the important smartphones that are expected to launch this month and at MWC 2019.

Smartphones launching on February 20

Samsung

Instead of launching its main 2019 line-up at MWC 2019, Samsung will hold a separate Unpacked event in San Francisco. In this event, the company will officially unveil the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and its first foldable phone that is supposed to be called Galaxy F. The Galaxy S10 line-up will be composed of the vanilla S10, Galaxy S10+ and an affordable variant called Galaxy S10e (previously known as S10 Lite). The S10 Plus will also come in a very advanced variant with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage which may carry the support to 5G networks. Besides these devices, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M30 mid-ranger with a mammoth 5000 mAh battery in India on February 27.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi will try to steal Samsung’s audience on February 20 by officially announcing its 2019 flagship: the Mi 9. It will have a notched display and it will be equipped with a 48 MP triple camera and a Snapdragon 855 chipset. Besides the standard version, we expect Xiaomi to release two additional variants that will distinguish from the vanilla one for their see-through rear cover. There will be an Explorer Edition of the Mi 9 with 10 GB of RAM and, according to the latest rumors, there will also be another version with 12 GB of RAM with a transparent back.

Vivo

Vivo recently introduced its first sub-brand iQOO, but there is still no confirmation about the launch date of the first device from this brand. Instead, the company is set to announce an upper-midrange phone called Vivo V15 Pro on February 20. The phone will boast a triple camera setup on its back and a pop-up front camera, so it will come with a very high screen-to-body ratio and a notch-less display. Tomorrow, Vivo will also launch the U1, which will be the first device from the new U series, and it will be an affordable phone with a big 4030 mAh battery.

Smartphones launching at Mobile World Congress 2019

Huawei and Honor

It is still too early for the Huawei P30 line-up that will be officially unveiled in Paris in March, but Huawei will showcase something that looks even more interesting at MWC 2019: its first foldable phone. The company officially teased it, but we do not know whether it is still a concept phone or it is ready to go in mass production and hit the shelves. There is no confirmation about the launch of new Honor phones at MWC 2019, but Huawei’s sub-brand usually makes important announcements at the trade show, so expect something.

Sony

Sony is expected to unveil a full line-up of devices ranging from the midrange to the flagship segment. The Japanese giant will come up at MWC 2019 with the new Xperia XZ4 that will sport the world’s first (and tallest) 21:9 display called CinemaWide display. Alongside the XZ4, the company will also unveil the Xperia XA3 and XA3 Plus that should be rebranded in Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. Last but not least, we expect even the low-end Xperia L3 to show up at MWC 2019 with a similar design to the Xperia 10 line-up.

Nokia

After a year from its latest flagship, HMD Global will finally launch a new one at MWC 2019: the Nokia 9 PureView. One of its highlights will be the penta-camera setup on the back that will surely come with Carl Zeiss lenses. The handset will debut on February 24 alongside the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 8.1 Plus. The former will be a mid-ranger and it is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 632 chipset, up to 6 GB of RAM and a 16 MP dual rear camera. The latter will be an advanced variant of the Nokia 8.1, also known in China as Nokia X7, which boasts the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

LG

For the first time ever, LG is expected to unveil the main flagships of the year from both the G and V series at MWC 2019. We are talking about the LG G8 ThinQ and the LG V50 ThinQ. Among their highlights, there will be a new technology that will allow the sound to come from the display (CrystalSound) and a touchless gesture control technology. Besides LG G8 and V50, the Korean company will also unveil its first smartphone with the support to 5G. LG was previously rumored to unveil its first folding phone at MWC 2019, but now it seems unlikely.

Oppo

The rumor mill suggests that Oppo may launch one or max two devices at MWC 2019. First of all, the company might unveil its first 5G device, just like LG. But we do not have any official confirmation on this. What is confirmed is that the company will show up its 10x lossless zoom technology, and it is expected to debut on a first device that will be official at MWC 2019. The 10x zoom technology seems the most important Oppo’s technology ever unveiled at Mobile World Congress alongside the Super VOOC fast charging technology.

Motorola

Last but not least, Motorola is rumored to attend the MWC 2019 with a revival of the best-selling Motorola RAZR. According to recent concepts, the phone will have a foldable display but it will look totally different from Samsung and Huawei’s foldable phones. It should be a cross-over between a clamshell phone and a smartphone, with a tall foldable display inside and an external traditional screen. The handset is said to launch through the U.S. carrier Verizon with a listing price of about $1500.

Which phone are you most excited at the event this year?