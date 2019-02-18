Xiaomi’s product manager says more mid-range phones will have in-display fingerprint scanners this year

The Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Explorer Edition were the first Xiaomi phones to launch with an in-display fingerprint scanner. They will be joined by the Mi 9 and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition in a few days but it seems the feature might make its way to mid-range Xiaomi phones this year.

The info comes from Xiaomi’s product manager, Wang Teng Thomas, who disclosed in a Weibo post yesterday that their goal for 2019 is to bring the “Fingerprint on Display” feature to more mid-range models.

There is no info on which of Xiaomi’s upcoming mid-range phones will have it. The Redmi 7 Pro expected to launch soon has its fingerprint scanner on the rear. The devices we can think of right now include the Mi MAX 4, the Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite (if there is one in development), and maybe even the successor to the Mi 6X.

The post also revealed why the Mi MIX 3 which was released back in November doesn’t have an in-display fingerprint scanner while the Honor Magic 2 which is also a slider phone has it. The reason according to Mr. Thomas is due to the differences in the design and structure of the slider in both phones. He said he will provide a proper explanation next week.

READ MORE: Xiaomi’s VP confirms a Redmi phone will come with the Snapdragon 855 processor

The Mi 9 which launches on Wednesday will come with a new generation in-display fingerprint scanner which is 25% faster than the last generation. It also has a larger scanning area and has been optimized to work better with dry fingers and under low-temperature.

(Source, Via)