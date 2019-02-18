LG monitoring the upcoming Galaxy foldable phone and others; will release one if the response is positive

Tech giant LG Electronics was recently reported to have changed its marketing strategy in order to make a meaningful push for a slice of the market share in the mobile phone industry post-4G. The Korean company is said to be planning to launch its flagship G8 ThinQ alongside the V50ThinQ 5G at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. This is a deviation from its itinerary which involves launching the G series flagship first in the spring, followed by the V-series in the fall.

This change of strategy is to enable LG to get on the 5G train early enough to grab a slice of the pie. Apart from 5G, another technology that will headline this year is foldable phones. Samsung has been repeatedly touted to be planning the launch of its foldable phone in a couple of days time. Unfortunately, LG will not be getting on this train anytime soon as the company feels it is “too early” to release its own foldable phone. This was disclosed by Kwon Bong-seok the newly appointed head of LG’s mobile division, as reported by The Korea Times. LG has been known to have got a foldable phone in the works but may have “decided not to produce” it just yet after “reviewing” the possibility.

The decision not to produce a foldable phone may not be unconnected with the school of thought which LG shares that there isn’t a lot of demand at the moment for foldable mobile devices. However, the company is in the lookout for reactions to the launch of te Galaxy F and others. If the reaction is positive, the company says it is “fully ready to respond.”

