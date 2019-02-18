Samsung Galaxy A50 new real image confirms Triple Rear Camera module

Amid numerous rumors and leaks, Samsung Galaxy A50 is here with another image leak. A new real image is showcasing its triple rear camera module. The image is verifying the old rumors that the Galaxy A50 will be equipped with three cameras on its back. Further, the device seems to carry an in-screen fingerprint sensor as the newly leaked image also confirms it. Moreover, Galaxy A50 will come with a glossy plastic back along with gradient finish. The new device is also reported to feature in Black and White color options.

Already, it has been certified by WiFi Alliance with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct and Android 9.0 Pie onboard. As per the old leaks, Galaxy A50 is coming to India along with A30 and A10 devices. It is expected to feature 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080X2340 pixels. It’s 19.5:9 aspect ratio will give you a broader viewing experience. Samsung is reported to power it with Exynos 9610 Chipset packing an Octa Core CPU.

As per the spec sheet leaked a few days ago, the Korean giant will add a triple rear camera module comprising 25 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 8 megapixels sensors. Similarly, on the front side, there will be a single 25-megapixel camera for beautiful selfies. In order to sustain for a longer period upon a full charge, the company seems to have added 4000 mAh battery. It also supports 15 W fast charging via Type-C port.

Samsung wants to attract whole mid-range market with its all-new Galaxy A series. It’s an expansion to endeavor the lost market in developing nations. As revealed last week, Samsung India wants to reclaim the lost crown as the largest smartphone maker in India. They have already announced the Galaxy M series which is earning many positive reviews. The new Galaxy A series will extend the efforts of Samsung to take back number one spot as the largest smartphone manufacturer.

(Source)