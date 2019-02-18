Flipkart slashes POCO F1 price for Mobile Bonanza sales, starts at Rs. 17,999 (~$250)

Starting tomorrow, the POCO F1 will be available at one of its lowest prices since it launched. Flipkart is running a sales – Mobile Bonanza – from the 19th of February till the 23rd of February and the Xiaomi flagship killer will be selling for less than its normal price.

The POCO F1 comes in three variants – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. During the duration of the sales, you will be able to purchase the 6GB RAM + 64GB version for Rs. 17,999 (~$252) instead of Rs. 19,999 (~$280). For double the storage, you pay Rs. 20,999 (~$294) instead of Rs. 24,999 (~$350). If you want more RAM and more storage, the 8GB version starts at Rs. 24,999 (~$350) down from Rs. 27,999 (~$392).

Incredible offers coming your way tomorrow at @Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza! Check out the effective prices on exchange below! pic.twitter.com/imVhcvahAz — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 18, 2019

The POCO F1 has a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. It has LiquidCool technology to keep the CPU cool while playing games or performing other CPU-intensive tasks.

The phone has a 12MP + 5MP dual camera combo on its back and a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and also has infrared face unlock which works great even in the dark. The POCO F1 ships with a lighter version of MIUI based Android Oreo but it has received the update that brings Android Pie. It is available in Rosso Red, Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and a special Kevlar Edition.

