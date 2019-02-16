Xiaomi Mi 9 full camera specs leaked, has a super-wide angle lens

We have just a few days to the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9 and more details keep pouring in. This time, it is the phone’s camera specs which we are sure a lot of our readers are eager to know.

The Mi 9 will launch as Xaiomi’s first triple camera smartphone and it only makes sense that it packs a punch or three. Just like a lot of the new details we have seen in the past few days, the phone’s camera specs have been shared by the company’s own CEO, Lei Jun.

According to the Weibo post by the top executive, the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship will have a four-lens function even though it has just three cameras. The phone will be able to shoot macro, super-wide angle, portrait, and standard photos.

The primary camera is a 48MP Sony IMX586 wide-angle sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and 6P lens. This main sensor will have a large 1/2-inch photosensitive area. This sensor will be able to take high-resolution photos.

The second camera is a 12MP f/2.2 sensor with 2x optical zoom and a 6P lens. This camera will provide background blur effect for your portrait images. The third camera is a 16MP super-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 117° viewing angle. Xiaomi’s CEO says this sensor also allows you to take macro shots.

The front camera which is housed within the waterdrop notch is a 20MP sensor with support for Xiaomi’s AI beauty mode. The beauty mode packs a handful of features so that your selfies and portrait selfies can look as good as they can be. We won’t be surprised if some of these new features are a result of Xiaomi’s access to Meitu‘s camera technology.

Along with the camera specs, Mr. Lei Jun also provided more camera samples for us to feast our eyes on.

What do you think about the Mi 9’s camera specs? We are particularly happy about the super-wide-angle lens and feel it is a better addition than a ToF sensor. Let us know what you think in the comment box.

