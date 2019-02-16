If you are looking for a cost-effective laptop, notebook or a big-screen mobile device that doesn’t cost a bomb or compromise on quality, you have come to the right place.

The Chinese brand known for manufacturing feature rich tablet PCs, smart bands, power banks, USB flash etc., has a reputation for offering top-end laptops at unbeatable prices.

Keeping in line with that, Teclast has teamed-up with GearBest to offer the Teclast F7 Plus Notebook and the T20 phablet at considerably lowered prices. Let’s delve into more details without wasting time.

Teclast F7 Plus Notebook

The F7 Plus is an ultra-slim, lightweight and a new generation laptop that delivers a powerful performance.

While you’d normally expect a power packed laptop to carry a steep price tag, the Teclast F7 Plus will set you back just $359.99 on GearBest.

This is a significant 29 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $503.59.

An absolute steal at this price, the F7 Plus Notebook is designed to meet your daily use needs. It sports a 14.0-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution.



Moreover, the F7 Plus ships with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB SSD storage capacity.

The device packs a powerful Intel Gemini Lake N4100 Quad Core 1.1GHz, up to 2.4GHz processor along with an Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU, under the hood.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the platinum color version of the F7 Plus Notebook.

With only 278 pieces available at the time of writing, this promo is slated to end in just two days.

Get 29% Off On Teclast F7 Plus Notebook

Teclast T20 4G Phablet

Designed for daily use, the Teclast T20 phablet was launched in August last year. The device will grab your attention with its extra large 10.1-inch 10-point touch display that offers 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution for an immersive viewing experience.

The Teclast T20 packs a powerful MT6797X ( X27 ) Deca Core up to 2.6GHz processor along with an ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics processing unit, under the hood to take your video watching and casual gaming experience to the next level.

The Teclast-branded phablet ships with 4GB of DDR3L RAM and offers 64GB of expandable (up to 128GB) internal storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

While these features completely justify the $281.55 price tag the Teclast T20 usually carries, Teclast is offering the coveted phablet for a heavily discounted price of just $235.99 on GearBest.

Moreover, you can extend this 16 percent discount by applying coupon code GBNBSFPM05 at the time of checking out.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $3 off by reducing the device’s retail price to just $232.99. On the downside, there were only 72 pieces remaining at the time of writing.

You can follow this link to grab the discount, which will be valid for the silver color version of phablet for two days.