Chuwi’s long-awaited LapBook SE was finally made available to the public in August last year.



Loaded with an array of awe-inspiring features, the recently launched laptop understandably carries a steep price tag.

In order to ensure cost-conscious buyers can get their tech greedy hands on the LapBook SE, Chuwi is now doling out a 28 percent discount on the coveted laptop’s original asking price in collaboration with AliExpress.

The LapBook SE comes in various color options and offers numerous choices in terms of internal storage capacity and RAM.

You can choose between 4GB RAM, 160GB ROM variant, a 4GB RAM, 160GB ROM (128GB SSD) variant, a 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM model is also available bearing a lowered price tag.

Alternatively, you can go for another variant that ships with 4GB of RAM along with offers 64GB of onboard storage capacity and comes with a handbag.

You’d end up shelling out between $268.79 – $297.59 based on the variant you select. It is worth noting that these variants usually retail for $373.32 – $413.32.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, new users can use a $3 off and save more money before proceeding to checkout.

The Chuwi Lapbook SE is quite an irresistible laptop that sports a 13.3-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

It is powered by Intel Gemini-Lake, N4100 14nm processor and a highly competent Intel UHD Graphics 600 Gen9 12EU, 700MHz graphics processing unit, under the hood.

Weighing in at just 1.8kg, the Chuwi Lapbook SE is housed in a metal body and its dimensions are 317 X 215 X 15.9 (H) mm.

The device runs Microsoft Windows 10 operating system and draws its juices from a 5000mAh battery.

You can visit this link in order to avail the discount. It is worth noting that the promo is slated to end in only two days.

Get 28% Off On Chuwi LapBook SE Laptop