If you have restlessly been waiting to get your hands on a Xiaomi branded smartphone without spending a lot of money, we got good news for you.

In collaboration with GeekBuying, Xiaomi is offering two of its well-received smartphones at lowered prices.

The Chinese electronics giant known for manufacturing top-end mobile devices is doling out noteworthy discounts on the Redmi Go and Mi Play smartphones.

Not only can GeekBuying users avail the aforesaid discounts, but they can also use specific coupons to save more money at checkout. So without further ado, let us delve into the details.

Xiaomi Redmi Go (1GB RAM+8GB ROM)

Xiaomi’s own Android One phone dubbed the Redmi Go has been subject to a slew of speculations and leaks.

This recently launched phone lived up to the hype, garnering huge popularity among smartphone lovers.

The global version of the Redmi Go smartphone would normally set you back $141.99, but you can now buy it for a reduced price of just $105.99 on GeekBuying.

As if that weren’t enough, you can extend this 25 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_LZCNYDIV.

The coupon helps you save $10 by reducing the retail price of the Redmi Go smartphone to just $95.99.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the Redmi Go smartphone.

Alternatively, you can get a 3 percent off on the blue color version of the phone that usually sells for $109.01.

Get 25% Off On Xiaomi Redmi Go Smartphone

Xiaomi Mi Play (4GB RAM+64GB ROM)

Xiaomi made its long-awaited Mi Play smartphone available to the public in December last year. As expected, the phone became an instant hit among Xiaomi aficionados.

Taking the phone’s unceasing demand into consideration and in a bid to make it available to the cost-conscious buyers, Xiaomi is now offering the Mi Play smartphone for a lowered price on GeekBuying.

While you’d normally end up shelling out $279.99 in order to get your hands on the global version of the Mi Play, you can now buy it for just $227.99 on the Chinese online store.

Aside from taking advantage of this 19 percent discount, you can use coupon code GIZ_UHPJJNYH and get an extra $28 off before placing your order.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced asking price of the Xiaomi Mi Play smartphone further down to just $199.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon.

In order to avail the discount, you need to follow this link before the promotion comes to an end.