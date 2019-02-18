Vivo U1 specs and price leak ahead of tomorrow’s launch, far from a flagship

Vivo will announce a new smartphone line tomorrow. The new U-series will join its V-series, X-series, the Y-series, Z-series and the NEX-series of smartphones. Ahead of tomorrow’s announcement, the full specifications, price, and renders of the first phone called the Vivo U1 have leaked.

The teaser poster shared by Vivo earlier today showed the phone will have a waterdrop notch and these renders confirm it. On its back, the U1 has vertically stacked dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner.

With respect to its specs, the Vivo U1 has a 6.2-inch LCD display with a 1520 x 720 resolution and a 270ppi. It is powered by the Snapdragon 439 processor, a 12nm processor with 8x Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The processor has an Adreno 505 GPU and supports Quick Charge 3.0 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Vivo U1 will be available in three variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB, 3GB RAM + 64GB, and 4GB RAM + 64GB. There is support for storage expansion via a MicroSD card slot for up to an additional 256GB of storage.

The spec sheet says the primary rear camera is a 13MP sensor with AI features. There is no mention of its secondary rear camera and its selfie camera. The U1 packs a 4030mAh battery and has support for fac unlock too. We can also see there is an audio jack at the bottom of the phone.

The phone will go on sale tomorrow immediately after it launches and will start at ¥799 (~$118) for the base model, ¥999 (~$148) for the 3GB + 64GB model, and ¥1199(~$177) for the 4GB + 64GB version. The Vivo U1 will be available in Aurora, Aurora Red, and Starry Night Black.

