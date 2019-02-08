Vivo V15 with 32MP Pop-Up camera hits NBTC Certification in Thailand

Vivo has excellent plans for the year 2019, and they are soon announcing the Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo V15. Recently, both the devices with a Pop-Up style selfies camera received the NBTC cetification in Thailand. Surprisingly, the Vivo V15 received certification a week after the Vivo V15 Pro. The new Vivo V15 will also carry a brochure of similar specs including the same 32 MP Pop-Up selfies camera.

As per the rumors, Vivo is set to announce both the devices in India on February 20, a few days before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona.

As per the NBTC certification, the smartphone codenamed Vivo 1819 will be named as Vivo V15. Although, no other details have been revealed via Thailand’s certification agency. As per old rumors and leaks, it will feature various AI-powered enhancements in 32 MP Pop-Up selfies camera. It will carry similar specs to vivo V15 Pro with some minor changes.

Additionally, Vivo V15 Pro will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-Core processor and 6GB RAM. It is an incremental upgrade over the Snapdragon 660 SoC which is present in the Vivo V11 Pro. It will come only in 128GB storage variants with an option of memory expansion via microSD card.

In-camera department, Vivo V15 Pro will get an impressive 48MP+8MP+5MP triple camera setup on the rear side. While it will host a 32MP Pop-Up selfies camera on the front side. There will be a 3700 mAh non-removable battery with Dual Engine Fast charging technology.

Read More: Vivo V15 Pro with Snapdragon 675 appears on Geekbench

It is expected to be available at the price of INR 30000 ($425) in India. Similarly, a rough estimate can make Vivo V15 to sale at INR 25000($350).

The recent certifications have made it clear that the new devices are launching soon.

What are your expectations from the Vivo V15?

(Via)