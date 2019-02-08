Get Up To 50% Off On A Slew Of Security Products On AliExpress

Home security systems play vital roles in detecting intrusion, unauthorized entry and suspicious activities that might put yours or your loved ones’ lives in jeopardy.



While there’s no dearth of gadgets and devices that offer much-needed protection to your home or office, these tools aren’t easy on the pocketbook. But it looks like AliExpress is bent on changing that.

In a bid to make security products available to those living on a tight budget, the Chinese online retail service is doling out up to a noteworthy 50 percent off on top-end security cameras, alarms etc.

Dubbed ‘Security & Protection,’ the recently kicked-off promo features several products that have been split into different categories including The Bestsellers, Top Stores, Video Surveillance, Alarms & Sensors and lots more.

More importantly, you can grab great discounts on all items available on the promotion page.

For the sake of an instance, the ESCAM G02 video monitor IP camera that usually sells for $43.49 is currently up for grabs bearing a reduced price tag of just $32.62 on AliExpress.



This 25 percent discount will be valid for nine days. Those using AliExpress App to place this order will be eligible to get a bigger discount.

Likewise, new users can apply $3 off coupon and save more money before placing their order.

‘The Bestsellers’ section is brimming with a slew of heavily discounted security gadgets like the Hiseeu 1080P IP camera wireless home security IP camera, BaoFeng UV-5R Walkie-talkie Professional Walkie-Talkie etc.

While you’d normally end up shelling out a lot of money on the aforesaid items, AliExpress is offering you a chance to get your tech greedy hands on them without emptying your pocket.

You can visit official online stores of popular brands like KKMOON, Sherlock, RETEVIS, BOAVISION and lots more by heading straight to the next category called Top Stores.

Video Surveillance alludes to the largest segment of Security technology and it comprises a slew of high-end cameras, systems, and accessories. There are no prizes for guessing, these gadgets don’t come cheap.

If you have restlessly been waiting to buy video surveillance products without burning a hole in your pocket, all you need to do is to check out the ‘Video Surveillance’ section on the promotion page.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out the rest of the products that you can buy at reduced prices. It is worth noting that the products will go back to their retail prices once the promo wraps up!